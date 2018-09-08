Louisiana State Police found a car and identified a person of interest who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Metairie.

Gordon Poydras, 25, was hit by a white sedan where I-10 East Service Road meets Causeway Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Poydras was a pedestrian, troopers added. He was brought to an area hospital in critical condition but later died.

State Police say they located the vehicle that struck Poydras and it has been identified as a 2012 white Toyota Camry XLE. Troopers also say they have identified a person of interest.

The name of the person of interest has not been released at this time.

The investigation remains open and active and criminal charges may be forthcoming.

Police said anyone with information can call Louisiana State Police Troop B at (504) 471-2775.

