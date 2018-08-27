More on this story will be on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m.

The family of a Christ the King Elementary School student, who was sent home for violating its hair policy, says the Superintendent was "not accurate" after she released a statement saying the family cancelled their meeting with school officials Monday.

According to a statement released from Office of Catholic Schools Superintendent Dr. RaeNell Houston, the family of Faith Fennidy, postponed and then cancelled their meeting Monday.

“The girls were welcome to return to school last week, and it saddens me that the parents have chosen not to bring them, or to meet with us to discuss the situation,” Houston’s statement read Monday afternoon.

Houston said that the school notified Fennidy and another student’s family that it had rescinded the school’s hair policy regarding hair extensions last Thursday. The school’s principal and pastor welcomed the two students to return to the school, Houston said.

However, late Monday night, the Fennidy family released a statement through their attorney clarifying Houston's "misstatements."

"Dr. Houston told the public that the Fennidy family “cancelled” today’s planned meeting which was untrue. At the time of her statement, Dr. Houston knew (but failed to mention) that the meeting is set for 2pm tomorrow at her office," the Fennidy family's statement said.

According to the family's statement, Houston's availability on Monday did not coordinate with everyone who needs to attend the meeting.

The controversy regarding the school’s hair policy all started when a video posted on social media showed Fennidy crying after she was told her hairstyle violated the policy and was asked to leave.

Houston said the school reviewed the policy once the issue was brought to light.

“When this issue arose, the school immediately reviewed its policy and recognized that there may have been sensitivities that needed to be addressed,” Houston’s statement read in part.

The school reached out to the Office of Catholic Schools, the Office of Black Catholic Ministries and other principals and parents regarding input on the policy, the archdiocese says.

However, the Fennidy family said the school did not immediately rescind the policy as Houston stated.

"In fact, they callously refused the change the policy earlier in the week instead asking that if Faith and Tyrielle return to school they pretend that their hair was natural," the family's statement read.

The family's statement claims the policy was not rescinded until the school was notified that a temporary restraining order had been filed last Thursday.

"The school doors only opened for Faith and Tyrielle after a Civil District Court Judge temporarily forced them open," the family's statement continued.

Houston said that moving forward, she will work with the school and other schools within the archdiocese to “create a uniform policy that is sensitive to all races, religions, and cultures.”

Houston says she personally reached out to the family several times requesting a meeting and school officials are still open to meeting with the students and their families.

The Fennidy family's statement said they are open to having a "truthful conversation tomorrow at 2pm about what happened and how to protect all girls of all ethnicities from being humiliated by the administrators of their school because of cultural insensitivity and disrespect."

Signs were placed outside Christ the King Elementary School Monday with messages supporting the school’s hair policy. Some signs said "Rules are rules." The signs were later taken down.

The Fennidy family held a press conference Friday regarding the matter, and during the press conference the family attorney did say the meeting with school officials was scheduled for Monday.

