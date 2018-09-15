NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a deadly crash Saturday morning in New Orleans East.

The wreck happened around 7:20 a.m. in the 13400 block of North Nemours Street.

Investigators said a man lost control of this vehicle, veered off the roadway and hit a large tree. The man died at the scene of the wreck.

Police said blood and alcohol test are pending as part of the ongoing investigation.

The victim's name has not been released pending family notification.

