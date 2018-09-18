UPDATE: DOTD announced Friday that the bridge would re-open by close of business Wednesday, September 26.

The Seabrook Bridge, or the Senator Ted Hickey Bridge as it’s officially known, will be closed until at least Monday as officials with DOTD replace span-locks, which keep the bridge set when it is in the down position, according to Scott Boyle, the assistant district administrator of operations with DOTD.

On a normal day, the bridge is bustling with cars traveling over the industrial canal but on Tuesday, with the bridge closed, the only sound breaking the silence were tires on the pavement as drivers turned around.

“I will have to go around,” said Travis Blanchard who works nearby the bridge. “I am not really sure how to get back to the interstate from here so it’s a little inconvenient, not too much.”

Other drivers were not so calm about the closure. One Twitter user wrote “been in traffic for 45 (mins) just in the east.” Another said the closure is “making traffic way worse than it already is.”

Boyle said, “We realize this is a critical route for a number of motorists” and added officials are working to fix the issue as soon as possible. According to Boyle, the closure came after an inspection revealed there were mechanical and electrical issues with the span locks. Fixing the locks, Boyle says, is an important matter of safety.

“Without properly functioning span locks there could be a potential for the bridge to pop-up during normal operation when motorists are driving over it,” said Boyle.

While the closure is certainly frustrating to many motorists, drivers like Robert Mauer say he is ok with it if it means the bridge is a safer place when the work is complete.

“I’d rather see them do preventive maintenance than have something happen and have someone get hurt,” said Mauer.

Coming from the east, drivers are being detoured on Downman Road, which will take you to either US 90 or I-10. Coming from the west, people are being detoured at Press.

