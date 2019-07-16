NEW ORLEANS — UPDATE: The missing woman was located and is safe, NOPD officials announced on July 23

The NOPD is searching for a woman officials say went missing Monday night in the Central Business District.

According to NOPD officials, 50-year-old Annie Wise was last seen in the 1600 block of Poydras Street, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, around 9:30 p.m. Monday night -- the same time the Rolling Stones had their long-awaited performance in the stadium.

It's unclear whether Wise was inside the stadium or nearby outside, but she has not been seen or heard from since 9:30 that night.

Wise is described as a standing 5'3" tall and weighing about 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a short black dress, officials said.

The missing person's report comes two days before Wise's birthday, records show.

No further information was immediately available.

Police officials ask that anyone with information on Wise's whereabouts call Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.