The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a recall on Siluriformes fish products, including catfish, produced by a California company Tuesday.

All one-pound bags of Fisherman's Wharf Swai Fillets (Product of Vietnam) with any USDA inspection label are recalled.

H&T Seafood Inc. packed and shipped the product without USDA inspections, but how much and for how long is uncertain, a USDA spokesperson said.

The packaged fish was shipped to warehouses and retail locations in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and South Carolina.

If you're concerned about a reaction to the product after eating it, you should call your doctor, USDA officials said.

The inspection service thinks the product might have been sold and could be in customers' freezers.

This is a Class I recall, meaning there is a reasonable chance the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Siluriformes are an order of fish that includes catfish. The USDA watches several kinds of fish in the order.

ALSO: 90 years for drunk driver in deadly Esplanade Ave crash



ALSO: N.O. building inspector pleads guilty to bribery in federal probe of city permitting

ALSO: Drew Brees meets lookalike - 'Striking resemblance'

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.