Veterans are the latest target of scam calls, experts say. Here's what to lookout for

Dominion Energy says the biggest red flags to watch for are a sense of urgency and fear tactics.

VIRGINIA, USA — Now that we're entering the holiday season, utility companies are reporting an increase in scam calls, with one veterans group saying vets in particular are being targeted.

“I've had several customers reach out to me recently that they received a call from someone purporting to be from Dominion Energy and, and telling them all kinds of crazy things," Media and Community Relations Representative for Dominion Energy in Northern Virginia Peggy Fox said. "First of all, we are not going to do do that. We never, we never threaten people. And we never insist on immediate payment.”

She said one customer sent her a screenshot of a message they had received just last week, saying, "This is Dominion Energy, and this is our final attempt to reach you before technicians arrive at your location for disconnection. Please be aware this is a courtesy last attempt on behalf of the corporation before disconnection to avoid this."

Veterans, particularly elderly veterans, have become some of the biggest targets, according to Angela McConnell, a veteran who founded Northern Virginia Veterans Association.

She said at least 50% of the people they serve have reported receiving these phone calls to them.

“I've seen a huge increase, not just with phone calls, but now with texts," McConnell said. "People are getting text messages saying, you know, your your accounts are going to be turned off, or your power is going to be turned off."

She said some have lost thousands.

“They're trying to maintain their independence, and so they don't want to reach out for help," McConnell said. "And so they're going along with these scammers, and it's just it's devastating.”

Fox said the two biggest red flags to watch out for are 1) a sense of urgency, and 2) threats or fear tactics.

She said if you do receive a call claiming to be from Dominion Energy to hang up and then verify the information online.