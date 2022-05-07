Vehicle collision in Slidell kills motorcyclist, police say

Slidell Police are investigation a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Wednesday evening

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Wednesday evening on the Old Spanish Trail.

According to police, a man was driving a Ford Escape east on Old Spanish Trail attempting to turn left on the I-10 eastbound on-ramp.

The driver did not yield to Darion Causey, the driver of a Kawasaki ZX-14 motorcycle who was heading west on the Old Spanish Trail.

Causey's motorcycle collided with the Ford Escape, resulting in him being ejected. Causey was fatally injured and passed away at the scene, according to a press release.

Slidell police do not suspect impairment but collected a blood sample from Causey and the Ford Escape's driver as part of the investigation.

The press release also mentioned that speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

Slidell police say that no charges have been filed at this time and that the crash is still being investigated.