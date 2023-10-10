4 vehicle crash with 2 overturned, caused major delays on I-10 near Irish Bayou

Two of the vehicles involved overturned. It is unclear at this time what caused the crash or the extent of the injuries.

SLIDELL, La. — A major crash on I-10 is causing major delays for commuters Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 before the Twin Spans near the Irish Bayou exit. The crash blocked the two right lanes of eastbound I-10 for hours as emergency crews worked the crash.

The interstate was not closed but caused slow-moving traffic in the area. Drivers had to take Hwy 11 instead and get back on I-10 at Irish Bayou.

