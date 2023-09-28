I-55 near Manchac reopens after vehicle fire shut down interstate, DOTD reports

It happened at about 8:30 a.m. during Thursday's commute.

MANCHAC, La. — A vehicle fire had all southbound lanes closed on I-55 at mile marker 14 at the Ruddock exit during Thursday morning's commute.

It happened at about 8:30 a.m. during Thursday's commute according to LADOTD.

Fire and emergency crews were on the scene. The vehicle fire caused traffic congestion to back up for a mile. Drivers had to take an alternative route if possible.

The type of vehicle on fire and if there are any injuries is unknown at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

