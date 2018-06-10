A Covington man was taken into custody by police early Saturday morning after a multi-agency pursuit that led through residential areas and downtown Houma.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Jerry J. Larpenter said around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies observed a Dodge Neon traveling on Martin Luther King Boulevard driven by a 30-year-old white male later identified as Harvey Lee Hano, of Covington.

Outside agencies notified deputies they were looking for a subject and vehicle matching his description in reference to a felony investigation. Hano also matched a recent complaint from a local business regarding counterfeit currency, officials said.

After witnessing Hano commit a traffic offense while turning onto Tunnel Boulevard, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Hano refused to stop, driving erratically as deputies began a pursuit, officials said.

When Hano reached a dead-end street in a residential area, he entered a field and began circling, striking a fence and residence. Deputies then attempted to approach Hano while he was stopped.

As they approached, Hano accelerated toward a deputy in an apparent attempt to run over him. The deputy fired his weapon in an attempt to stop Hano, officials said.

The pursuit continued into downtown Houma, where Hano exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers found him attempting to hide in Bayou Terrebonne.

By this time, members of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Houma City Police Department and Louisiana State Police were involved.

When Hano was taken into custody, police found crystal meth in his possession. He was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds and is in stable condition, police say.

Upon his release, Hano will be arrested for improper lane usage, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight, aggravated criminal damage to property, attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, possession of crystal meth, officials said.

He also faces possible felony charges in another jurisdiction and has an active arrest warrant for parole violation.

This incident is still under investigation. The names of the deputies involved are not being released at this time, police said.

