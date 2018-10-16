NEW ORLEANS -- Security cameras caught a group of burglars over the weekend, using the same cars to commit crimes, within hours of each other.

Eyewitness News talked to a family who had one car broken into, and another stolen.

To say Ryan Dwyer had a bad feeling when woke up to find his rental minivan stolen is an understatement.

"It was a work vehicle so I thought I was going to get fired," said Dwyer.

Dwyer’s security video recorded at 3:04 a.m. that Sunday, a group of burglars, some coming out of what police have identified as a stolen gray Ford F-150.

"6 people got out of the vehicles, went every which direction, pulled on door handles left and right,” said Dwyer.

Dwyer recalled, he had come back from a tiring Sunday with his family and as they were moving cars around in the driveway, somehow a set of keys to the minivan might have been misplaced in a locked car they broke into.

"I think they just jammed the window down," Dwyer said.

Now, New Orleans Police are paying special interest to the gray truck, because it was reported stolen on Saturday, and the same day, a security camera also caught at 6:11 a.m. in a separate part of the second district, the same F-150 truck and car were spotted in another break-in. The F-150 gray truck was carrying the license plate #B942634, and was last seen with a Nissan sedan. And Dwyer's stolen minivan was a black 2018 Chrysler Pacifica with Kentucky license plate #914XYR.

"You think about it, one person that has nothing to lose is again not really much to sneeze at. But 6 people that don't really care about a felony. It's a felony, we're talking about auto-theft, and that's a big group of people and that's not very reassuring," said Ryan's wife, Heather Dwyer.

It's actually the second time in six years this family has had a car stolen in front of their home. Despite installing cameras, and having watchful dogs, it's still not enough.

They would like to think this is the last time, but right now they're worried it won't be.

"You can mess with us all you want, but we have little kids and its just not fun to have to even explain it to them that someone would take your car," said Heather.

Again, police are looking for help, if you have additional video or information on the stolen cars, please contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222.

Jacqueline Quynh can be reached at jquynh@wwltv.com.

