Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced voluntary evacuations for areas outside the levee protection. Many residents in those areas are watching the weather closely, but as of now opting not to evacuate.

Instead residents are moving their belongings to higher ground, securing yard equipment and preparing for the first storm of the season. Right now, one of their biggest concerns is the already unusually high water inching ever closer to their homes.

"It's already a foot and a half above normal," David Bordelon said.

For him it's not about the category of the storm, it's about where it hits and how long it lasts.

"If it goes west we're gonna get slammed and could possibly be more than 4 or 5 feet of water," Bordelon said.

However residents are choosing not to leave just yet.

"I don't think very many people evacuate," Keith Hosli said. "I think if they can stay, they stay."

Once the rain starts to fall, these residents will have to decide fast whether they want to ride it out or hit the road.

"The storm surge comes up through all the canals that the houses share and whenever that happens it approaches you from both sides," Brenton Hosli said. "There's really no chance of you driving down the street because the water can be a foot, maybe two feet in some cases on the streets so there's no moving once that happens."

Until then residents will be here watching the weather and waiting to see what happens next.

"Yeah, I'm real nervous because it shifts courses all the time and the intensity is probably going to get higher so just gotta watch the news, no one knows what mother nature does," Bordelon said.

Lauren Bale can be reached at lbale@wwltv.com.

