VERIFY: Is Alabama spending $400 million in COVID relief funds on prisons?

Three bills totaling $1.3 billion for Alabama prisons were signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Like every other state, Alabama got COVID relief money from the federal government. How is the state spending it?

One question came after The Onion posted a headline stating "Alabama Plans To Use Covid Relief Funds To Build Prisons".

Is this true? Our FOX54 Reporter, Keneisha Deas, finds out on this Verify segment!

THE QUESTION:

Where is the money for Alabama's prison plan coming from? Is some of it COVID relief money?

THE SOURCES:

Alabama State Representative Laura Hall (D, District 19)

Alabama Legislature

Governor Kay Ivey

THE ANSWER:

Yes, $400 million for new prisons in Alabama is coming from the American Rescue Plan.

WHAT WE FOUND:

On Friday, Oct. 1, the Alabama Senate approved House Bill 5, which will allocate $400 million in federal COVID aid through the American Rescue Plan to be used toward prison construction. Governor Kay Ivey signed this, along with two other bills, into law the same day.

According to Rep. Laura Hall, the $400 million is from COVID relief funds and the decision to spend the money this way was from Governor Ivey, the Finance Director, and the Chairs of House and Senate General Fund Committee.

Looking deeper into HB5, it states:

This appropriation of the American Rescue 24 Plan Act – Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Revenue Replacement Fund is made pursuant to Section 9901 of the American Rescue Plan Act amending Title VI of the Social Security Act, 42 U.S.C. 801 et seq, to add Section 602 which allows for the certification of funds to carry out the revenue replacing activities specified in section 602(c)(1)(C) of the Act.



The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 describes how funds can be used.

Governor Kay Ivey said during the signing ceremony, “Folks, this is a pivotal moment for the trajectory of our state criminal justice system,” Ivey said just before the ceremonial signing. “For several years we have worked to address Alabama’s long-standing prison infrastructure challenges. These challenges were decades in the making.”