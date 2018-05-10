NEW ORLEANS -- Chances are you've seen a post on Facebook purporting to sum up "our present situation." It goes on to make several assertions about US Congress members, their families and staff, but are any of them true?

The post makes four claims, many of which have been floating around on social media for a decade or more.We'll take them one by one:

Are children and staff of US Representatives exempt from paying back student loans?

We went to FactCheck.org, a project of the Annenberg Public Policy Center at UPENN and reached out to Congressman Steve Scalise’s officer, who referred us to the congressional institute’s website.

Both say the claim is false.

Children of congressional members are not exempt from paying back student loans. Neither are staffers. However, some full-time staffers who stay on the job for years can take part in a student loan repayment program that has annual and lifetime caps.

Can congress members retire at full pay after only one term?

FactCheck.Org and the congressional institute say that’s false as well. Representatives are eligible for a pension after one term, but the amount depends on the years of service, the average of the highest three years of salary, and can’t exceed 80 percent of their final salary.

Are congress members exempt from prosecution for sexual harassment?

That’s just false.

According to the Annenburg Public Poliy Center, sexual harassment is specifically coered by section 201 of the Congressional Accountability act of 1994.

Are congress members exempt from healthcare reform?

That’s also false. The congressional institute clearly states “members of congress are subject to the affordable care act.” In fact, they must use an affordable care plan, unless they get health care through a family member’s plan or purchase one without the government contributing to its premiums.

So, bottom line, all these claims are false.

