NEW ORLEANS — Remembering and thanking those who have served, Veterans and their loved ones came together at the WWII Museum in New Orleans on Monday to share a special Veterans Day experience.

"There are young patriots who are now fighting in the Iraq and the Afghanistan war," said Medal of Honor recipient James C McCloughan. "Some are deployed multiple times."

