A few words come to mind as World War II veteran and New Orleans native Jack Castrogiovanni helped hoist up an American flag at the Veterans Hospital this 4th of July.

“It’s a great feeling to know that I have survived,” said Castrogiovanni who helped raise the flag with fellow WWII veteran George Mazzeno. “I am 94 years of age now. I’ve gone this far. I hope to go the rest of the way.”

For the soldier turned lawyer turned doctor and father of four, the 4th of July is about celebrating the founding of a country he risked his life fighting to protect. Castrogiovanni enlisted in the Navy in 1942 but eventually found himself in the U.S. Marine Corp., where he saw combat.

“I’ve seen a little bit. Done a little bit. And had enough of it, enough to last me this lifetime,” said Castrogiovanni.

Even though they were two vastly different wars decades apart, similar sentiments were felt by Stephen Lassere -- a purple heart Vietnam War vet. Lassere was injured twice. Once it was landmine that did it. Another time he was shot in the back.

“I wasn’t running away now, no. I wasn’t running away. When you are in a fire-fight bullets are coming from all over,” said Lassere.

Like countless others, Lassere was severely impacted by the war. He says the VA has helped in him heal physically while events like today’s, with the music and a 21-gun salute, help him heal emotionally.

“When I came to the VA I was a basket case and these people never gave up on me and brought me back,” said Lassere.

The United States is losing 372 veterans per day, many from the World War II and Vietnam War era, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. Castrogiovanni knows time is fleeting but offers advice for other generations to live by.

“Do what you like most and do it now. You may not have a second chance. You only live day by day, moment to moment,” said Castrogiovanni.

Paul Dudley can be reached at pdudley@wwltv.com.

