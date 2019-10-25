NEW ORLEANS — Vice President Mike Pence will be back in Louisiana on Monday for a Republican Party fundraiser in Baton Rouge for Eddie Rispone, the News Star said.

Pence's visit will be a private event. A public rally in support of the GOP's candidate for Governor of Louisiana is more likely to happen closer to the runoff election on Nov. 16.

For general admission, a pair of tickets cost $5,000, but if you and your plus one want a VIP reception and a photo with the vice president then you'll need $15,000.

Jason Harbison, a Louisiana Republican Party spokesperson told the News Star that no public events were planned for the vice president's visit, so people should RSVP for the event.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a swearing-in ceremony in the Vice President's ceremonial office at Eisenhower Executive Office Building March 2, 2017 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The vice president, President Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr., all held rallies in Louisiana prior to the primary election on Oct. 12, aiming to get a Republican governor in Louisiana.

"Louisiana said yes to Trump in 2016 and we need Louisiana to send a Republican to the governor's office and for Louisiana to vote for four more years of President Donald Trump," Pence said during his Kenner rally.

The Louisiana Republican Party chairman, Louis Gurvich, told the News Star the level of attention the race for the governor's office has been getting has put a national spotlight on Louisiana.

"It's wonderful to have the vice president and president coming to Louisiana," Gurvich told USA Today Network Wednesday. "It's created an incredible level of excitement."

Analysts say they believe that Republican rallies kept incumbent Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards from winning 50% of the vote in the primary election, which would have been an outright win for Democratic governor.

Edwards won 47% of the vote during the primary election, finishing first, and Rispone, a Baton Rouge businessman, finished second with 27% of the vote.

Gurvich and Harvison said Pence and Trump are expected to schedule public rallies for Rispone before the Nov. 16 election.