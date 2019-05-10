KENNER, La. — Vice President Mike Pence did more than just encourage Republicans to vote in next week's elections during his visit to Louisiana for a GOP rally Saturday.

Pence also took the time to meet with the family of Captain Vincent "Vinny" LIberto, the Mandeville police officer who was killed in the line of duty last month.

Immediately after landing at the airport in Kenner Saturday morning, Pence exited Air Force 2 and spent a moment embracing the officer's family on the tarmac.

It wasn't clear what comfort the vice president said offered, but state senator Beth Mizell snapped a photo of their meeting and posted it to Facebook, saying it was touching to see the scene unfold.

The Mandeville Police Department shared Mizell's post, saying it was "yet another awesome honor for the Liberto family."

The 56-year-old captain coming up on his 26th year with the Mandeville Police Department when he was shot and killed during a high-speed chase on September 20. He was the first Mandeville police officer killed in the line of duty in 61 years.

Police arrested 21-year-old Mark Spicer of Covington as the prime suspect in the case. He faces a second-degree murder charge.