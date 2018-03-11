BATON ROUGE, La. -- As the church names 57 clergy members with substantiated claims of sexual abuse against them, victims who have had to live with the memories of abuse hope this will help prevent it from ever happening again.

"I cannot to this day watch anything on TV or read a book anything about the sexual abuse of children," said Darlene Austin.

Austin is a survivor of priest abuse, she is willing to speak out because she wants other victims not to be afraid to get help. She now lives in Baton Rouge, but she tells us, her case goes back to the 1960s when she was in New Orleans.

LIST: Clergy with credible accusations of abuse against children in Archdiocese of New Orleans

"It was at Holy Trinity Church it was St. Gerard Parish for the hearing impaired, and my parents are deaf and when I started having those flashbacks I had a lot of anger," she said.

For years she says those memories were locked away in her subconscious, but she explains in her 20s she started having flashbacks and suffered depression.

"Here it is I'm you know, 5, 6, 7, 8-years-old and this stuff is going on who's equivalent to God in a child's eyes," she said.

Austin later sought therapy, some of which was paid for by the church, and today she's no longer paralyzed by her old memories. But she was caught slightly off guard when she found out that the New Orleans Archdiocese would release the list of 57 clergy members.

"Yes, he's still alive," she said.

Her abuser is on the list, she identified him as Gerald "Jerry" Howell. He was removed from ministry in 1980, but Austin questions why he hasn't been prosecuted.

"Through some others friends we found out, oh yeah it happened to you too," she remembered.

It's unclear where 79-year-old Howell is located, but Austin says, it's also time for the church and police to make sure clergy members are treated and prosecuted like anyone else would be. For now, the list gives her some hope that the church is willing to change.

"They're trying to do the right thing, and I think this is a good step, a step in the right direction."

