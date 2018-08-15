A man shot to death Tuesday inside a car in the Central Business District has been identified as 35-year-old May Francois.

Law enforcement sources and a relative confirmed the identity with The New Orleans Advocate.

Police have not yet identified a motive in the shooting that left Francois dead. Three people suspected in the shooting remained at-large Wednesday.

Francois was found inside an abandoned car near Gravier and O’Keefe streets about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Paramedics rushed him to University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his head, police said. He died a short time later at the hospital.

Commander Nick Gernon, who heads up the NOPD’s 8th District, said after that shooting that it was not yet clear if Francois was driving the car or was a passenger.

Gernon said two people hopped out of the car after the shooting and ran toward the river on Gravier Street.

A third person ran into a nearby parking garage, which police searched for more than an hour. That man was able to slip out of a back door before police could corner him, Gernon said.

A man who identified himself as a member of Francois’ family contacted The Advocate on Wednesday and said Francois worked as a cook at Belle Fouchette in Gretna.

The relative told The Advocate that Francois moved to New Orleans from the Miami area in an effort to turn his life around after landing in legal trouble.

Court records show he was serving out a five-year sentence of probation that he received in 2016 following an armed robbery conviction in Miami-Dade.

“Whatever he had in Miami, that was his past,” the relative told The Advocate. “He was a great man, a great leader, a great friend, and a great father.”

