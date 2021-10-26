Victim stabbed after telling teen to stay off his lawn

The 60-year-old victim said he told the teen suspect to stop trespassing when he walked across his lawn while he was working in it.

HOUMA, La. — A Terrebonne teenager is accused of stabbing a man who told him to stay off his lawn.

Deputies say it happened around 9:30 Thursday morning in the 300 block of Ciera Drive in Houma.

They exchanged words, but the teen eventually apologized and left.

However he reportedly came back shortly afterwards and asked the victim where he could find a job, before stabbing him in the arm.

The victim required surgery, but he has been released from the hospital.

The 17-year-old suspect was found and charged with aggravated second degree battery. .