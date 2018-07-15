NEW ORLEANS -- Video shows at least ten bystanders helping flip a car that fell from a parking garage in the Central Business District Sunday afternoon.

Police said the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. at the corner of O'Keefe and Girod Streets.

Officials said the driver of a silver Mercedes SUV drove off the fourth floor of the parking garage and landed on the street below. At least one person was injured and brought to an area hospital, police said.

The accident still remains under investigation.

