Can being an online personality really earn you serious potential earnings? Thousands of online video creators would like to think so.

Vidcon, a convention featuring some of the most recognizable stars in the world, who you may never have seen on television or in theaters, rather online.

This year, an estimated 33,000 fans and their favorite creators are attending the convention.

"I know my parents watch TV and everything else, but our generation is YouTube now and it's super cool to see how it's all changing,” internet star Jack Jerry said.

Jerry makes videos with cool effects and he’s getting thousands of views online.

"My aspiration is to be a brand and to be a global brand,” Jerry said.

It may sound like a lofty goal, but through social media, really anyone can try it.

"What's great about my Gimbal is I got it at the apple store little over a hundred bucks,” one convention attendee said.

Unlike traditional media platforms, you don’t have to play a character. However, building up a following is key to ultimately finding a way to make money.

"Our friends put up videos of ours and then started getting teaching opportunities and that lead up to more commercials,” internet stars and dancers Keone and Mari Madrid said.

Bob Gold, who represents a video app, says it’s catching on with users, even in New Orleans.

Companies, like his, look for influencers and will sponsor or pay creators to promote their brand.

"One of the things to think about is today it feels like there are hundreds of social media platforms for young people to go on and what we have to find is that something is always popping,” he said.

Of course, it can be a lot of work to make it look fun but for many it is well worth it.

"Oh my God it's so much work honestly editing that's the hardest part,” makeup artist and beauty blogger Manny Mua said.

"I think that with being on social media people are falling in love with who you are as person and your essence.”

