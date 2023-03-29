Watch: Doorbell cam captures terrifying moment a truck slams into a school bus, child nearby

The video shows a ladder on the truck flying off and landing near a child who was at the bus stop

MANDEVILLE, La. — A doorbell camera captures the shocking moment when a pickup truck crashes into the rear end of a school bus in Mandeville as a child is standing and waiting for the bus.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning outside a home in the 300 block of Marina Boulevard in the Beau Chene neighborhood of Mandeville.

The video shows the moment the truck slams into the bus. A ladder on the truck flys off and lands near the child who turns and runs from the crash. The child was not injured by the crash thanks to her quick reaction.

It is unclear if anyone on the bus was injured.

The homeowner that captured the video says this is a good reminder for drivers to slow down and stop when a school bus is at a bus stop.