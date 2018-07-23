One newly-wed got a quite the surprise when he cut a big slice of his Alabama-themed groom’s cake.

Facebook user Nicole Torbert who attended the wedding of Johnathan Campbell and his wife Bekka Campbell posted to Facebook the special moment Johnathan cut his groom’s cake.

In the video you can hear Johnathan say to the crowd surrounding him, “We don’t screw up National Championships baby!”

He starts to cut the cake, but stops once he realizes the inside of the cake is purple and gold, the colors of LSU. His wife, Bekka, then comes over to help him finish cutting the cake and puts a nice big piece on a plate for him, making sure the LSU colors show.

The crowd laughs and then begins to chant “LSU” and the groom could do nothing but smile.

The Facebook video has received more than 14,000 shares.

© 2018 WWL