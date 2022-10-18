Video of Steve Scalise on Jan 6th contradicts earlier claims he made about Pelosi's actions

“Any time a politician gets caught not telling the full truth, it’s not good for them,” political analyst Ron Faucheux said.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — It’s a video of congressional leaders huddled together during the Jan 6th insurrection, that’s putting a spotlight on Louisiana Republican Steve Scalise.

“We need active-duty National Guard,” Rep. Steny Hoyer said as lawmakers were on the phone with the Department of Defense.

Political leaders scrambled to protect the Capitol as rioters broke in. In the video, released by the House committee investigating the attack, lawmakers plead for military action.

“This cannot be we’re just waiting for so and so,” said Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer. “We need them there now, whoever you’ve got.”

More than a year later, Scalise and fellow republicans have suggested Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn’t do enough, despite Scalise being just feet away from her that day.

Back in June Rep. Jim Banks, a Republican from Indiana, raised several questions, including whether the speaker was involved in a delay to get National Guardsmen to the Capitol. Scalise then took the microphone next.

“Jim Banks just raised some various serious questions that should be answered by the January 6th commission but they’re not and they’re not because of a very specific reason and that’s because Nancy Pelosi doesn’t want those questions to be answered,” Scalise said during that June news conference.

A press secretary for Scalise told Eyewitness News the congressman’s statement was not about what happened January 6th, but rather what happened before it. She points to comments Scalise made last summer.

“What kind of intelligence did Speaker Pelosi get early off, weeks in advance as Leader McCarthy talked about that gave tell-tell signals that could have prevented what happened on January 6th?” Rep. Scalise said during a July 2021 news conference.

Scalise’s spokeswoman, Lauren Fine released this statement to Eyewitness News:

“From the beginning, House Republicans have demanded an investigation into the many security failures that took place on January 6th, and why the building was left woefully unprepared for what unfolded. At every step of the way, the Speaker’s Office has refused to be transparent about any intelligence reports they and Capitol Police had prior to January 6th, especially concerning what level of security might be required. Whip Scalise has been consistent in demanding answers on why the National Guard wasn’t already in place that morning, and why they were only requested after it was too late to prevent what already occurred. House Democrats have never been interested in a serious investigation that answers these questions, and that is why they blocked Republicans who were selected by our leadership from serving on their committee. While Democrats continue to use their power to attack their political enemies, House Republicans are spending their time in districts all across America talking with voters about the disastrous impact the Democrats’ self-made inflation, energy, crime, and border crises have had on the lives of working families.”

“Any time a politician gets caught not telling the full truth, it’s not good for them,” political analyst Ron Faucheux said.

Faucheux says Scalise being in that room while political narratives continue to swirl looks bad.

“It can cast him in a negative light depending upon how many voters actually see the videos and understand what’s going on,” Faucheux said.