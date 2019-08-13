BAKER, La. — A school resource officer had to use their stun gun to break up a fight in the Baker High School gym Monday.

The video shows a school administrator and the officer trying to break up two students punching each other, but more students get involved in the fight.

As the brawl gets out of control, the resource officer uses his taser on one of the students and the fight comes to a quick stop.

According to our partners at WBRZ.com, four teenagers were arrested for their part in the fight. They were booked with charges ranging from disturbing the peace, interference with the operation of a school to simple battery.

Two of the students arrested will be removed from the school system. The other two have been suspended.

