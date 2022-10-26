Woman punched and pulled from vehicle in violent Algiers carjacking NOPD says

It happened Tuesday morning in the 3400 block of Vespasian Boulevard.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was assaulted and pulled from her vehicle in a violent carjacking in Algiers and now the New Orleans Police Department is searching for the armed suspect.

The entire crime was caught on a security camera. In the video the woman gets into her 2014 Honda CRV puts the SUV in gear and begins to make a U-turn to leave just as an unknown man armed with a gun is walking by.

The video shows the suspect opening the victim’s door, points a gun at her, pulls her out, and then punches her before driving off in the woman’s vehicle leaving her stunned.

Police later recovered the SUV at a supermarket not far from where it happened. Investigators are processing the vehicle for evidence that could help identify the suspect.