One by one students, family and friends, coaches and staff gathered outside the Pete Maravich Center on LSU’s campus not for a basketball game, but to say good bye to a piece of the team.

"We never thought we'd have to come to P Mack in memory of him we usually come here to see him play,” one friend said.

LSU basketball player Wayde Sims was shot and killed Friday while defending his friend.

Tuesday night, Sims’ father, Wayne, returned to campus where he played on the basketball team and where his son also played. This time, his return was to say goodbye.

Through their pain and loss, LSU vowed that Wayde would not be forgotten.

"We're gonna be playing for Wayde all season long. All the teams will have 5 guys we'll have 6" Will Wade, LSU basketball coach, said.

44 balloons filled the night sky on Tuesday. A symbol of Wayde’s basketball jersey number he wore so proudly. He might be gone, however his memory will live on.

"You guys are gonna pull through because Wayde is a part of this team and he's gonna be a leader on this team forever," LSU president F. King Alexander said.

