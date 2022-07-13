''He is going to kill someone' Neighbor said she sounded warning before 2-year-old's death

A vigil was held to remember the murdered boy.

HOUMA, La. — A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night to remember Ezekiel Harry, the two-old boy killed this week.

His community said he was taken too soon.

"We have to thank God.. for two years and in two years he has decided his purpose was to bring us together," one of the religious leaders at the vigil said.

The garbage can on Daspit Street in Houma was where two-year-old Ezekiel Harry's body was found. Now that can is surrounded by teddy bears, balloons and a toy truck.

Resident, mother, and social worker Taranza Glasper told Eyewitness News, "I am a mother, first of all, I am a social worker, I didn't personally know the family but I knew of them, it was such a tragedy in our community."

Houma stood as one Wednesday night. The community held onto each other for support, as tears were shed for the little boy who never got the chance to show the world who he would be.

"This is our community, this is where we live and for a tragedy to rock us like this, is absolutely devastating," resident Kellen Picou said.

Glasper said the community needs to band together to protect the children.

"If we don't come together how are we going to protect our kids? So stop blaming others that weren't there or didn't do this just be the village," Glasper said.

Sarah Plaisance lived across the way from little Ezekiel.

Plaisance says sometimes the yelling in the house was so aggressive that she feared for the safety of the children.

"I don't really see the kids a lot, they stay inside a lot, they keep the kids inside most of the time," Plaisance told Eyewitness News.

She said she did report the shouting to the police. "I called the cops, crying and shaking, I said please send somebody out here he is going to kill somebody in this house," Plaisance said.

Plaisance said Ezekiel’s family moved in after Hurricane Ida. The yelling she heard between two adults began two and a half months ago, worsening three weeks ago.

"I could just hear the kids screaming and crying in that house, what else could I do?" Plaisance said

Twenty-four hours later, she wonders why no one stepped in before tragedy struck.

"Why was nothing done, why didn't they do more? More needs to be done," Plaisance said.

Little Ezekiel will never be forgotten in the town of Houma.