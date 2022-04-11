SCAM ALERT: Viral social media post targets Chalmette

Scammers can use people who share these posts as their next targets.

CHALMETTE, La. — It all started with a post on Instagram of a man in the hospital.

The caption read, "Help needed identifying this gentleman who was mugged, stabbed and left for dead on the roadside in Chalmette. He is in a coma right now and the deputies are not able to identify him. Let's bump this post so it may reach his family and friends."

Eyewitness News reached out to the St. Bernard Sheriff's Office who said the post was "not legit."

Then, we found out a post just like it recently caused a storm on social media.

Law enforcement agencies in Texas and Tennessee made posts on Facebook warning their communities about a post with the same type of caption. However, in that case, the photo shared was of a woman in the hospital.

Come to find out, that photo was pulled from a woman's blog.

So, where did the photo of the man who was supposedly left for dead in Chalmette come from?

Eyewitness News did a quick search and found that he was a father featured in an online U.K. news publication.

But why would someone want to steal an innocent person's picture and claim they've been left for dead?

We asked an assistant professor who works at UNO's Cyber Center, Phani Vadrevu.

“They want to evoke emotions in you, and that’s when you’re most vulnerable," Vadrevu said, "So the more graphic the images, the more they can connect to you.”

After doing some research, Vadrevu even found the photo of the man shared as far as Paris.

He said the post was being shared in local buy and sell groups on Facebook by new accounts with very few friends.

“It was posted, and it was liked a few times. It was shared 30 times," Vadrevu said, “They know that these 30 people who shared are emotionally invested enough in this topic, that they would want to discuss this further.”

He said the scammer's next step may be to reach out to you.

Vadrevu recommends not engaging with any posts that are similar.