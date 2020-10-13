Virginia voter registration down on last day to register before election

Officials say that a cut cable is to blame for the "temporary" system shutdown.

WASHINGTON — An accidentally cut cable has caused the entire Virginia voter registration system to go down on the last day to register to vote before election day.

The Virginia Information Technology Agency tweeted that a fiber cut near Route 10 in Chester, Virginia is to blame.

"Due to a network outage, the Citizen Portal is temporarily unavailable. We are working with our network providers to restore service as quickly as possible," the Virginia Department of Elections posted on their registration website.

There was no estimate on if, or when, the problem would be fixed Tuesday. Once the database issues are fixed, Virginians will be again able to register to vote online with identification, or in-person at their voter registrar's offices.

This morning we were alerted by VITA that a fiber cut near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center was impacting data circuits and VPN connectivity for multiple agencies. This has affected the citizen portal along w/ registrar’s offices. — VA Dept of Elections (@vaELECT) October 13, 2020

Update: Technicians are on site working to repair a damaged cable. VITA says they will provide updates on progress.https://t.co/aXmFInikeL https://t.co/odtUI3Wjnh — VPM (@myVPM) October 13, 2020

Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote across Virginia, D.C. and Maryland.

You can check if you're already registered at vote.elections.virginia.gov. You may register to vote at your local Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office or request an application from your local general registrar.

Additional information about registering to vote in Virginia can be found here or at your local registrar's website.

Virginia election officials say *this* accidentally cut wire in Chesterfield County is likely why Virginia’s entire voter registration system is down...



On the final day to register to vote.@WUSA9 @CBSNews #VOTE https://t.co/J7axn996jQ — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) October 13, 2020

NEW >> Virginia voter registration system is DOWN for the entire state... on the final day to register.



Officials feared this would happen.



They told us over the system, called VERIS, is still “insufficiently reliable”

STORY:@WUSA9 #EarlyVoting @CBSNewshttps://t.co/kCop0GhmQG — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) October 13, 2020

VA @LGJustinFairfax calls for Virginia's voter registration deadline to be extended after the statewide system is down https://t.co/roHCtgZteh — Laura Geller TV (@LauraGellerTV) October 13, 2020

If you've already received your mail-in ballot, your ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and must be received to the Virginia Board of Elections by Nov. 6 at noon.