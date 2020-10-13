Virginia voter registration down on last day to register before election

WASHINGTON — An accidentally cut cable has caused the entire Virginia voter registration system to go down on the last day to register to vote before election day.
The Virginia Information Technology Agency tweeted that a fiber cut near Route 10 in Chester, Virginia is to blame.
"Due to a network outage, the Citizen Portal is temporarily unavailable. We are working with our network providers to restore service as quickly as possible," the Virginia Department of Elections posted on their registration website.
There was no estimate on if, or when, the problem would be fixed Tuesday. Once the database issues are fixed, Virginians will be again able to register to vote online with identification, or in-person at their voter registrar's offices.
Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote across Virginia, D.C. and Maryland.
You can check if you're already registered at vote.elections.virginia.gov. You may register to vote at your local Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office or request an application from your local general registrar.
Additional information about registering to vote in Virginia can be found here or at your local registrar's website.
If you've already received your mail-in ballot, your ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and must be received to the Virginia Board of Elections by Nov. 6 at noon.
Before mailing your ballot in, make sure that you've signed everywhere that needs to be signed. If not, your ballot could be thrown out. This includes the voter's oath or your return envelope, and anything pertaining to your witness requirements.
