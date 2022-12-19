Volunteers help repair Jefferson Parish homes damaged by tornado

Monday, a volunteer group, Team Rubicon, began helping by installing blue tarps on roofs that were blown open and assisting with cleanup.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Families in Jefferson Parish are still picking up the pieces from tornados that touched down in the Westbank Wednesday.

These victims are now facing dropping temperatures as they scramble to secure their homes.

On Monday, a volunteer group known as Team Rubicon began helping by installing blue tarps on roofs that were blown open and assisting with cleanup.

Henry Owens' home on Solon street was the first stop for the team of veteran volunteers.

“We have these huge tarps and we’ve got a lot of guys,” Volunteer David Magner said. “You have to go up there and find the spot where the water is leaking in and tarp it down and nail it down. It's kind of a temporary fix until they get it actually professionally done.”

Owens said he was at home with his 87-year-old mother when the tornado hit his home.

“It blew in all the windows on the house. The rain comes in and I put her in the closet,” Owens said.

Owens, who’s also known by many in the Gretna community as Santa Claus, says not only was his home damaged but so was his bright red St. Nick suit.

“One of my suits is destroyed,” he said. "I had it in the closet and that was the area where the roof came off so it's soaking wet.”

Over the weekend Owens’ power was restored.

“Especially with my mom being 87 years old. I’m kind of relieved but I’m still a little hurt.”

Owens says he’s thankful for the volunteers helping him do work on his home.

“I really appreciate it,” Owens said. “I mean they have tarped the roof, they are cleaning up the damage in the yard and everything I don’t know how I can thank them.”