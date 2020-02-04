NEW ORLEANS — If New Orleans is known for anything it's for coming together during tough times - and for parades! Now a group of volunteers is combining both.

NOLA Family Magazine has organized a crew of volunteers to parade in front of the homes of local children celebrating a birthday. Since children can't gather with friends and family right now because of the stay at home order due to COVID-19, this is a way to bring some fun to them - safely.

Their first "parade" was Uptown on Wednesday celebrating Harper Glasgow's fifth birthday and they say they have several lined up for tomorrow and 60 requests moving forward. Volunteers dressed in colorful costumes sing happy birthday to children and their families, safely gathered on their front porch.

Woohoo!! We threw our first Birthday Parade tonight! We were so delighted to celebrate Harper’s fifth birthday with her. 🥳 New Orleans takes care of their own, and we want to help bring kids some birthday joy while they’re at home during this time. Volunteer to celebrate kids’ birthdays in your neighborhood (this is great for families). Link in comments. ❤️ Happy birthday Harper! **please note we maintained huge social distancing among non-same household participants! ** Posted by Nola Family Magazine on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

NOLA Family's editor Ann Bower Herren says they have about 10 volunteers so far, who practice social distancing during the parades and are having fun while giving back.

They are looking for more volunteers to send crews to different neighborhoods.

If you would like to volunteer to parade and celebrate birthdays in your neighborhood or if you would like to set up a birthday parade for your child, click here.

They ask for at least three days advance notice to be able to mobilize and get the volunteers needed for a birthday parade.