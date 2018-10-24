NEW ORLEANS -- Childish Gambino will no longer headline Voodoo Fest this weekend.

According to a statement from the festival officials, Childish Gambino had to cancel due to an injury he sustained on his recent tour. Now, Travis Scott will take his place as the Saturday headliner.

"Voodoo Festival organizers have learned that under doctor's orders Childish Gambino has been advised to continue recovery on his recent tour injury and will be forced to cancel his upcoming performance at the festival this weekend," the statement read.

The Grammy, Golden Globe and Emmy-Award winning rapper/actor, also known by day as Donald Glover, rescheduled the remainder of his North American tour as well, including Austin City Limits.

Although the entertainment company didn't disclose the nature of Glover's injury, TMZ reported he broke his foot during a concert in Dallas.

Travis Scott, Mumford & Sons and Arctic Monkeys will now headline the Voodoo Music and Arts Experience for the festivals 20th anniversary.

They lead a lineup including Janelle Monae, Odesza, Martin Garrix, Zeds Dead, A Perfect Circle, Modest Mouse, Marilyn Manson, The Revivalists, 21 Savage and Third Eye Blind.

