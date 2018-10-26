Childish Gambino previously postponed his This is America tour following a foot injury. And the artist and Voodoo Fest assured fans up until this week the rapper would perform Saturday.

We now know that's not the case after an announcement yesterday that he canceled his performance here. Fans are curious how long the festival knew its headliner would not take the stage.

Paige Entwisle bought Voodoo tickets for one reason. "I specifically bought these tickets to see Childish Gambino," she said.

The rapper cancelled his Austin City Limits performance and postponed his This is America Tour following an on stage injury. But he kept the New Orleans date scheduled, and Voodoo assured fans he would headline Saturday night -- until they said he wouldn't.

"I was like, Nno, Voodoo will tell us if he's going to cancel early enough' and they didn't. They waited until the last minute, so it was a little upsetting to know that," Entwisle said.

The festival replaced Childish Gambino with Travis Scott, who is about to begin his Astroworld Tour and will kick it off at Voodoo Fest Saturday night.

"It's a pretty equal switch really,” Keith Spera, The New Orleans Advocate’s music critic, said. “Travis Scott is also a big rapper, also appeals to a young audience so they probably won't have a whole lot of drop off."

But fans can't help but feel a little taken advantage of.

"Travis Scott is talented too but as far as a fair trade I wouldn't say it's 100 percent, but we'll give it about 75 percent," Clarence Bates said.

Another fan agreed.

"I was kinda upset, I was really looking forward to Childish Gambino, I was listening to him for two months before and then it just all of the sudden changes," Olivia Daidone said. "I'm just sad. I'm a little heartbroken."

Festival-goers said they'll still have a blast at the concert.

"They're both really hyped, so I think for the most part it's gonna be good, he's a great performer," Hannah Gartel said about Travis Scott.

But it's also safe to say Childish Gambino has a lot of fans in New Orleans.

"If you're listening, please come back to New Orleans, we'd love to see him," Entwisle said.

Voodoo Fest organizers said they will not release any further comment on the last-minute headliner switch.

Lauren Bale can be reached at lbale@wwltv.com.

