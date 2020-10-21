Clancy's Commentary: Vote No on Amendment 5

The Nov. 3 ballot includes seven proposed amendments to the Louisiana constitution.

NEW ORLEANS — The following is commentary from Eyewitness News Political Analyst & Gambit political columnist Clancy DuBos:

Here’s a good rule of thumb when voting on proposed constitutional amendments: When in doubt, vote “no.” That’s especially true regarding proposed Amendment 5.

Amendment 5 would let large industries negotiate massive property tax breaks with local governing bodies. That means less taxes for them, more for you and me.

Louisiana already has America’s most generous tax break for industries. The industrial tax exemption lets large industries pay little-to-no property taxes for schools, public safety, roads and bridges, flood protection, and other vital services. That means the rest of us have to pay more to get those services that we really need.

Let there be no doubt: Amendment 5 is a terrible idea. Vote “no” on Amendment 5.

