x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Vote

Clancy's Commentary: Vote No on Amendment 5

The Nov. 3 ballot includes seven proposed amendments to the Louisiana constitution.

NEW ORLEANS — The following is commentary from Eyewitness News Political Analyst & Gambit political columnist Clancy DuBos:

Here’s a good rule of thumb when voting on proposed constitutional amendments: When in doubt, vote “no.” That’s especially true regarding proposed Amendment 5.

Amendment 5 would let large industries negotiate massive property tax breaks with local governing bodies. That means less taxes for them, more for you and me.

Louisiana already has America’s most generous tax break for industries. The industrial tax exemption lets large industries pay little-to-no property taxes for schools, public safety, roads and bridges, flood protection, and other vital services. That means the rest of us have to pay more to get those services that we really need.

Let there be no doubt:  Amendment 5 is a terrible idea. Vote “no” on Amendment 5.

RELATED: Know to Vote | What amendments will be on ballots in Louisiana? Here's what they mean

RELATED: Early voting begins across Louisiana; Here's what's on the ballot

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Oct 15, 2020