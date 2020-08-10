Louisiana seeing record number of absentee ballots, but drop off points remain limited

One option to return an absentee ballot is a mailbox. Another, dropping it off at a curbside location.

NEW ORLEANS — The requests for absentee ballots is growing, but the number of curbside drop-off spots will stay the same.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said that his office received more than 80,000 requests for absentee ballots in 2016.

This year is substantially higher.

“Total, we’re over 195,000 requests statewide, a significant amount in Orleans and East Baton Rouge parishes,” Ardoin said. “We’re breaking a record.”

One option to return an absentee ballot is a mailbox. Another, dropping it off at a curbside location.

In New Orleans, the City Council hoped the number of curbside drop-off locations could grow as well. It turns out, that is not allowed.

“The law requires the ballots be dropped off at the registrar’s office, so those curbside locations have to be at a registrar’s office.,” Ardoin said.

That means the only options are City Hall and the Algiers courthouse.

The council wrote a letter to Ardoin, calling the law “unnecessarily restrictive.”

“We know that there are some people that are a bit concerned about the mail system and they just want to make sure their ballots are in on time,” said City Council Vice President Helena Moreno.

She said health concerns were a key factor behind the idea.

“I’m hoping this isn’t some type of deterrent, but we’re just trying to make it a lot easier for folks. We’re still in the middle of this pandemic,” she said.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 30. Ardoin said you can do that online or by calling your registrar of voter’s office.

Curbside drop-off will only be available starting Oct. 28 during office hours.

Jefferson parish will also add a curbside option at the Yenni and Odom buildings.

Check with your registrar of voters if you live in another parish.

