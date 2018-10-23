Gamblers in some parishes could soon have another game of chance to play.

An item on the Nov. 6 ballot asks voters to decide if fantasy sports betting should be legal here.

TV ads endorsing the measure were broadcast during the Saints-Ravens game this past weekend.

State Rep. Kirk Talbot, R-River Ridge, pushed the measure through the legislature last spring.

"It's fun to play, and I think people should have the right to determine if they want to play that or not," Talbot said.

Talbot called fantasy sports betting more skill than gambling.

"You have to pick your players," Talbot said. "You have to look at field conditions. You have to look at who's having injuries on teams and injuries on players. It's really a very low dollar thing that people just do for fun."

Here's how the fantasy sports apps and web sites work:

- A bettor pays an entry fee, joins one of the site's many contests and then picks professional athletes for a daily fantasy team.

- The player places a bet and makes or loses money based the team's performance.

Gene Mills from the Louisiana Family Forum calls fantasy sports betting a "bad bet."

"You really are proliferating gambling across the land and in an aggressive virtual fashion," Mills said. "I don't think we've really thought this through."

Mills added that approving the referendum possibly opens the door to children engaging in gambling.

"Our particular concern with the fantasy sports betting is that it comes into every home, in any nook and cranny of any given city," Mills said.

Talbot claimed bettors in parishes that opt out of sports fantasy betting would somehow be locked out of DraftKings and FanDuel while at home. There's nothing in the law preventing the bettor for traveling to another parish to place a bet.

"You can't log on to that website if you're physically in the boundaries where it's not permitted," Talbot said. "Fantasy sports betting is legal in Mississippi. You can go there make a trade, do what you need to do and as soon as you cross the state line, you're locked out that."

If approved, the new law would not legalize office pools and other forms of sports gambling.

It's geared primarily to the two fantasy sports betting sites.

The referendum has nothing to do with fantasy football leagues many people play with friends and co-workers.

