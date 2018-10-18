NEW ORLEANS – Homeowners in the Lake Carmel subdivision say they wait hours and sometimes days for police officers to show up to calls.

Residents living in the neighborhood say they’re dealing with several recent auto burglaries where suspects were caught on camera. One woman said that her car window was shattered and her computer was stolen. She said she called police twice before they showed up.

“That actually happened at 5:26 in the morning and they said they would send somebody out,” said Terreca Cato. “(It was) 12 hours later.”

The response time in the Seventh District for non-emergency calls is much higher compared to the rest of the NOPD districts and the stated goal of 14 minutes. The wait time in the Seventh District has peaked at 2 and a half hours.

“You basically have to look out for yourself sometimes,” said Ashley Collins. “You have to look out for yourself and your neighbors.”

At 70 years of age, Ronald Walker is doing just that. He’s taken it upon himself to patrol the neighborhood. At times, he gets into his car at 1 or 4 in the morning to make sure everyone is okay. Neighbors are also installing surveillance cameras, home security alarms and motion lights outside, but what they say they really want is for New Orleans Police to show up.

“Being realistic, until you get a credible police department, the East is not going to come back,” said Ronald Walker.

© 2018 WWL