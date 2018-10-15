Waitr's annual food drive, "Share Thanksgiving," kicks off Monday, allowing users of the app to donate toward feeding families across Louisiana this Thanksgiving.

Users who order food through Waitr's delivery service can click a "Donate a Meal" button after they place their order, or they can make donations directly through Waitr's website.

According to a press release from the company, Waitr and participating restaurants will match a portion of the money received, and will use the money to deliver free meals to families in the Lafayette area.

The drive will continue through Nov. 15, the release says. The meals will be delivered during the week of Thanksgiving.

Last year, Waitr delivered more than 2,000 meals to families across the Gulf Coast.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved