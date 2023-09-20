Walk raises awareness to end Alzheimer's

The Alzheimer's Association is hosting a walk to end the disease on Sept.30., and asks for community support

COVINGTON, La. — A walk to end Alzheimer’s will take place on Saturday, Sept.30., hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Northshore residents are invited to participate in what the association says is the “world’s largest event dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research.”

Louisiana has over 93,000 people living with the Alzheimer’s disease and 203,000 caregivers, according to the association. It is one of the leading causes of death in the United States.

On walk day, they will have a Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies the organization’s solidarity in the fight against the disease.

“We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps towards treatments, and finally end this disease,” said committee member Kim Melvin of Lakeview Hospital.

Residents can register at the Covington Trailhead in Covington, starting at 9 a.m. Following registration is the ceremony and the walk begins at 10:20 a.m.

Those who are interested in participating can visit Walk to End Alzheimer’s website.