Wanted suspect steals alcohol and liquor after breaking into Mandeville business

Credit: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office

MANDEVILLE, La. — St. Tammany Parish deputies are looking for the suspect who stole cigarettes, alcohol, and other items from a store in Mandeville. 

It happened at the Town Crier Tobacco Store on Highway 59 on New Year's Day. Investigators tell WWL the suspect faces felony charges because of the theft, as well as the damage to the business.  

Deputies describe the suspect as a white male with a prosthetic left leg below the knee.  They say he may also be connected to other burglaries of tobacco outlets throughout St. Tammany Parish.

Anyone with any information related to the crime is asked to please contact Detective Joel Bratton at 985-726-7824 or dispatch at 985-898-2338.

