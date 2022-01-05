Wanted suspect steals alcohol and liquor after breaking into Mandeville business

Deputies describe the suspect as a white male with a prosthetic left leg below the knee.

MANDEVILLE, La. — St. Tammany Parish deputies are looking for the suspect who stole cigarettes, alcohol, and other items from a store in Mandeville.

It happened at the Town Crier Tobacco Store on Highway 59 on New Year's Day. Investigators tell WWL the suspect faces felony charges because of the theft, as well as the damage to the business.

Deputies describe the suspect as a white male with a prosthetic left leg below the knee. They say he may also be connected to other burglaries of tobacco outlets throughout St. Tammany Parish.