WANTED: Suspect who dumped construction debris at cemetery

Officials say someone discarded roofing shingles and construction debris at Mitchell Cemetery, off of Weinberger Road in Ponchatoula, La.

Chief Jimmy Travis asks that if you have any information regarding this illegal dump site to please contact Detective Deliberto at delibertoc@tpso.org , or the Tangiphoa Parish Code Enforcement at 985-542-8574. You may also contact Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips.