WANTED: Suspect who stole victim's vehicle and assaulted his daughter at bus stop

These images are reportedly of the suspects, caught on surveillance at a gas station on Chef Menteur Highway two days after taking the vehicle.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are looking for the person who stole a victim's vehicle out of their driveway early Friday morning.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. in the Third District. The victim says he started his 2007 GMC Acadia in the driveway of his home, before running back inside the home to get an item he had forgotten.

The victim says he noticed a black sedan parked across the street with the lights on when he went back into the house. When he came back out, he saw the sedan, as well as his own vehicle, leaving the scene.

Police say the suspect who stole the victim's vehicle also committed an aggravated assault on the victim's daughter who was down the block waiting for her school bus to arrive.

These images are reportedly of the suspects, caught on surveillance at a gas station on Chef Menteur Highway. The images are from Sunday night at 10:30 p.m., and they're still in the victim's stolen vehicle. The vehicle had been taken early Friday morning.

The vehicle is described as a gray 2007 GMC Acadia. License Plate 875DMT. VIN # 1GKER13737J143270

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call detectives at 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.