Watch: Coast Guard rescues elderly man from offshore ship

PORT FOURCHON, La. — The U.S. Coast Guard released a captivating video showing the rescue of a 71-year-old passenger aboard an offshore supply vessel 100 miles southwest of Port Fourchon, La., on Thursday.

The Coast Guard received a an emergency call from the ship's captain at 2:51 a.m. requesting assistance to medevac the man who was suffering from low blood pressure and dizziness.

A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was sent to airlift the man from the ship's deck to the University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The man is listed in stable condition.