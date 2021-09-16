Watch: Flames engulf truck after it slammed into CBD building

Firefighters rushed to the scene to put out the fire, photos from the scene show. The crash happened near St. Patrick's Church.

NEW ORLEANS — Flames erupted around the cab of a Ford pickup truck that slammed in a building in New Orleans' Central Business Thursday around 2:53 p.m., footage shows.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to put out the fire, photos from the scene show. The crash happened yards away from St. Patrick's Church, which is a predominately wood building.

Flames engulf a pickup truck after it slammed into a building in the 700 block of Camp Street in New Orleans on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/JSwTMPoPIA — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) September 16, 2021

Thankfully, members of the New Orleans Fire Department were able to put the fire out before the flames could spread too far.

The firefighters didn't have to travel far; a fire station was less than three blocks away.

New Orleans Fire Department members haven't released any information about the fire. There have been no reports of injuries so far.

A witness on the scene tells WWL-TV that the blue truck crashed into his car before it crashed into the building. He says the driver fled the scene after the crash.