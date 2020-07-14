Watch @ 6:30 PM: The Talk

Watch "The Talk" and the round table discussion that follows live here starting at 6:30PM.

NEW ORLEANS — For most US households, “The Talk” is that often awkward conversation parents have when explaining to their children about the birds and the bees. But in African-American households, it’s far more serious. It’s about getting home safely. It’s about life and death.

But it’s not the only difficult conversation Black parents often have to have with their children. And an examination of that subject matter gives us an idea of what it’s like to be Black in America in 2020.

WWL-TV Anchor Charisse Gibson has a frank and honest discussion with African-Americans who have given those talks, and others who have received those talks. Hearing their experiences can be as uncomfortable as it is moving.

After the murder of George Floyd, and the growth of the Black Lives Matter movement, it’s important we all listen.