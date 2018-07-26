METAIRIE – The failure of a 12-inch water main near the intersection of Hessmer and West Esplanade has flooded the street in that area and caused the shutdown of water to businesses in that area, according to Antwan Harris, the public information officer for Jefferson Parish.

A WWL-TV crew said Hessmer was closed at the intersection and West Esplanade traffic was limited to a single lane.

Water was shut down to the area.

Traffic was slowed in the area. The break was reported about 12:45 p.m.

There was no immediate timetable on the repair.

